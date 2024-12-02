ConnexPay secures USD 110 mln growth investment led by FTV Capital

The funding will enable ConnexPay to boost international expansion in Europe and beyond, as well as continue to enhance its innovative payments platform. With this investment, ConnexPay has raised a total of USD 145 million to date.

Founded in 2017, ConnexPay was initially developed to serve the travel industry, today supporting many of the largest travel agencies, tour operators, and air and hotel consolidators. The company continues to focus on travel while also serving related verticals that function as payment intermediaries, such as online marketplaces, delivery services, ticket brokers, emerging fintechs, and insurance and warranty providers.











Bundling payments in a single platform

While some providers offer both card issuing and payment acquiring services, those offerings are in separate systems with disjointed reporting and reconciliation. ConnexPay’s one-of-a-kind technology seamlessly connects both sides of the payment ecosystem, accepting and making payments, inside a single platform with instant access to incoming funds and just one reconciliation.

By serving as both acquirer and issuer, ConnexPay can easily connect payments coming in to payments going out and bring real value to both the consumer and merchant. Whereas other companies offering issuing and acquiring require negotiating multiple contracts, working with various account teams and several technology integrations, ConnexPay requires just one integration point, one contract and one team. In addition to these platform and process efficiencies, ConnexPay also provides a lower cost of accepting payments and high card rebates, further boosting its clients’ bottom lines.

Company officials stated that the value of the connected ecosystem, which provides reduced risk, improved cash flow, lower costs of accepting payments, and easier reconciliation, transforms companies across many verticals. With FTV’s proven track record in payments and its extensive Global Partner Network, they are confident this partnership positions ConnexPay to accelerate global commercial success.





Planning for expansion into new markets

To lead ConnexPay’s global expansion, in early 2022 the company made new hires. The refreshed team brings experience to ConnexPay and will drive the company’s entry into Europe, APAC, and beyond. As ConnexPay prepares for its global launch by year-end, this investment will support continued technology enhancements and the addition of key hires to build out its international team.

ConnexPay has also proven successful in serving as a Bank Identification Number (BIN) sponsor and card processor to power fintechs and other corporations with its innovative platform. The company’s patent-pending Intelligent Purchases Routing technology chooses and automatically issues from more than 40+ BINs the type of virtual card to optimise the payment based on desired results.