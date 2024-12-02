ConnexPay launches ConnexPay Flex, a variable-rate virtual card

Part of ConnexPay Exclusives, a suite of payment options designed to increase supplier acceptance and boost profitability, ConnexPay Flex offers clients a very broad spectrum of rate categories when paying suppliers in the United States. This flexibility allows clients to meet supplier payment preferences while driving maximum card spend and revenue.











As a payments provider, ConnexPay is one of the the first payments technology companies to unify B2B payments, both PayIn and PayOut, inside a single platform. Over 2023, the company has doubled its customer base, expanded its global footprint, and continued to launch new products and features that augment the B2B payments space, according to the press release.

Officials from ConnexPay said that they’re happy to announce the new card, an augmented payment capability for their valued clients. With this product, their clients now have over 30 payment rate options for any unique supplier payment challenge, providing them with increased flexibility for driving supplier acceptance while also increasing profitability.





Previous news from ConnexPay

In December 2023, ConnexPay has expanded its virtual card issuing offering to include payments in Canadian Dollars (CAD). This integration allows ConnexPay customers to seamlessly process CAD payments, catering to a new market of 38.25 million people and 1.21 million businesses. The move aims to address the challenges associated with USD 718.4 billion worth of annual trade between the US and Canada, which often involve delays and additional fees.

In Jully 2023, the US-based paytech has broadened its global reach by enabling European companies to send and receive payments in GBP and EUR currencies. Its platform allows merchants to promptly access customer payments in real-time, facilitating immediate funding of virtual cards for supplier payments. By eliminating payment clearance wait times, the company ensures businesses can manage cash flow efficiently.





What does ConnexPay do?

ConnexPay is one of the first companies to seamlessly combine both PayIns and PayOuts into a single platform with one contract and one reconciliation. The flexibility of this technology allows clients to manage all of their B2B payment needs, from taking in sales to paying suppliers, all in one flexible platform.

ConnexPay continues to focus on the travel and tourism space, but ConnexPay’s solutions are applicable across a broad spectrum of corporate payment use cases, including insurance and warranty claims, loyalty and rewards payouts, and media and advertising buys.