ConnexPay joins UATP network

The ConnexPay UATP card has been launched as a component of ConnexPay Exclusives, a suite of payment features aimed at enhancing supplier acceptance profitability. This virtual card enables clients to conveniently settle payments with travel suppliers, including airlines and rail carriers, affiliated with the UATP network.











ConnexPay is one of the first payment technology companies to unify B2B payments, both PayIn and PayOut, inside a single platform. Over 2023, the paytech has increased its customer base, expanded its global footprint, and continued to launch new products and features that are augmenting travel payments. The partnership with UATP will focus on travel supplier payments, with an emphasis on driving increased supplier acceptance while lowering the overall cost of payments.

Commenting on this collaboration, officials from ConnexPay said the travel industry is highly complex and rapidly changing, and they recognised the need to work with a partner like UATP, which deeply understands travel payments like they do. They built a modern environment, concentrating on simplifying payment connections. ConnexPay’s all-in-one platform for accepting and making payments is transforming the industry. Through their partnership with UATP, they will be able to take that transformation even further and increase supplier payment acceptance for their clients.

Executives from UATP stated that ConnexPay is an important technology in the B2B payments space. Becoming a UATP Issuer will enhance supplier relations and increase spending power for ConnexPay’s clients.





What does UATP do?

UATP is a global payment network simplifying payments in complex industries. It makes it easy for businesses to make or accept any type of payment, open new markets, drive growth, and reduce costs for issuers, merchants, vendors, agents, aggregators, and more.

UATP is continually innovating to connect companies to new forms of payment (AFPs), and its easy-to-use data tools, DataStream and DataMine, provide comprehensive account details to issuers and corporate account holders. UATP’s team has a rich experience with the dynamic payments landscape, and its reliable and proven technology ensures that global customers get more from every payment.





More information about ConnexPay

Founded in 2017, ConnexPay is one of the first companies to seamlessly combine both PayIns and PayOuts into a single platform with one contract and one reconciliation. The flexibility of this technology allows clients to manage all their B2B payment needs, from taking in sales to paying suppliers, all in one flexible platform.

The company continues to focus on the travel and tourism space, but ConnexPay’s solutions are applicable across a broad spectrum of corporate payment use cases, including insurance and warranty claims, loyalty and rewards payouts, and media and advertising buys.