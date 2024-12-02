ConnectPay partners with InSoil for EU expansion

The main goal is to allow users to conduct financial transactions directly on the InSoil website. Moreover, the move aims to improve the efficiency of transaction processes and ensure compliance for both investors and agricultural borrowers.

The integration will allow InSoil users to access features such as personal IBAN accounts, multi-currency settlements, and digital wallets. According to ConnectPay officials, users will also be able to reinvest funds without topping up accounts manually, while benefiting from compliance standards aligned with European Crowdfunding Regulation.

Improving access to sustainable agricultural financing

InSoil, which facilitates loans to farmers starting from EUR 100, focuses on supporting the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices across Europe. The company, which operates in Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Bulgaria and Portugal, plans to expand into additional European Economic Area markets.

The collaboration with ConnectPay, a licenced electronic money institution based in Lithuania, marks what InSoil representatives describe as a step toward offering investors a more secure and streamlined way to participate in sustainable agriculture projects. They added that centralising financial services under one platform helps manage international payments and complex cash flows more efficiently.

Representatives from ConnectPay said the partnership allows the fintech provider to serve as the exclusive payment infrastructure for InSoil, citing improved compliance, enhanced security, and a simplified investment process as key outcomes.

InSoil currently counts more than 14,000 investors and has financed loans for over 2,500 farms. The company aims to eliminate one gigatonne of CO₂ emissions by 2050, part of a wider effort to promote climate-neutral agricultural practices. Achieving this goal, according to industry estimates, may require as much as EUR 35 billion in investment during the first year within the EU alone.