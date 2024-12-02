ConnectID partners with Hold Access





Following this announcement, the companies will focus on giving First Nations individuals and clients that are digitally excluded the possibility to overcome digital accessibility barriers through optimised identity verification processes.

The WUNA digital wallet is set to allow First Nations individuals to have better control over their personal information and data, which is expected to make the process of storing and holding their documents online and accessing essential solutions (such as health care, government services, education, banking, and employment) easier and more secure. Businesses and enterprises will also be allowed to benefit from an optimise way to meet their compliance and regulatory needs.

The partnership is expected to accelerate deployment of WUNA in order to solve the issue of digital exclusion and to bridge the digital gap for First Nations customers.







ConnectID’s recent strategy of development

ConnectID represents a secure digital identity solution that was developed in order to establish reliable connections between businesses and customer data, while also aiming to improve the control individuals have over their information, data, and privacy. The company had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In November 2023, ConnectID announced its partnership with online referencing service Referoo in order to provide identity verification solutions to recruiters. The integration focused on optimising the capabilities and offerings of ConnectID by delivering bank-grade identity authentication tools to customers and clients.

According to the press release published at the time, ConnectID aimed to reduce the manual collection, storage, and validation of sensitive documents by utilising already existing trusted sources, such as an individuals’ bank, in order to verify their identity. In addition, the verification process occurred in real-time through the use of a secure data exchange, without ConnectID accessing or storing the information.

Earlier in the same month, ConnectID announced its partnership with Ping Identity in order to enable simplified and secure integration processes into existing systems, as well as the adoption of new clients and users. Following this announcement, ConnectID was listed on the Ping Identity Integration Directory, while the two firms leveraged technical capabilities and customer alignment to allow ease of implementation and assimilation of additional clients to the Network.

At the same time, the collaboration allowed a more cohesive service for clients, no matter their size or expertise in the domain, while also further accelerating the company’s commitment to enabling all individuals with an efficient and safe manner to verify their identity online. Furthermore, it also simplified the integration procedure of customers, allowing them to benefit from the PingOne Cloud Platform.



