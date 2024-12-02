CONNECT by Crossbridge to integrate MyInfo

Launched in late 2016, Singapores robo-advisor CONNECT by Crossbridge will integrate MyInfo, a digital data vault developed by the Government Technology Agency of Singapore to facilitate online transactions. The MyInfo service will autofill online forms on users requests when they sign up for CONNECT by Crossbridge, significantly speeding up the onboarding process, without compromising standards of the customer identification and verification.

CONNECT by Crossbridge has optimised its existing user interface to provide an enhanced wealth management experience. The platforms security has also been further strengthened.

The robo-advisor brings customised, actively managed, investment portfolios to accredited investors. Its goals-based investment portfolios give clients a personalised asset allocation to suit their risk profile and objectives, and because Crossbridge Capital is a licensed wealth manager, clients can also speak to a human adviser at any stage of the investment process.