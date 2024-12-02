Confida partners with illimity





Following this announcement, the solution combines the automatic sale of foods and drinks with optimised payment and digital service technology in order to extend the potential of vending machines, developing them into genuine solution centers available to the general public and places for individuals to settle their pagoPA transactions.

In addition, both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the announcement

Pehi was developed in order to count on a network of multiple vending machines, currently being upgraded to handle pagoPA payments to make the process of settling public administration payments from customers’ workplaces or as part of their daily routine more secure and quick. The first company to utilise the new network was PagoPA, owner of the payment platform of the same name. Pehi’s overall strategy is set on developing in three main directions: increasing the number of enabled venting machines, introducing a new, universally accessible payment channel, as well as extending the range of provided solutions and services.

Clients and users can access Pehi by leveraging the application that allows them to buy coffee, drinks, and other items. The process will take place by scanning the QR code on the payment notification and paying with simplicity and security. Customers can also top up their electronic purses directly at the vending machine, using the applications of the individual providers or in cash, as well as any other means such as credit cards, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. After the transaction is completed, clients immediately receive confirmation of the payment, together with a receipt.

In addition, Pehi facilitates quick, secure, and inclusive transactions through the use of vending machines, while also aiming to overcome digital divide barriers by fostering safe democratisation of payment methods and channels, as well as optimising accessibility to solutions for the public at large, regardless of location.



