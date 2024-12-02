Conferma to provide payments service to Karhoo transportation provider

Karhoo provides ride hailing services by allowing users to compare different prices for transport solutions, book a taxi or other means of transportation and cut the waiting time.

To prevent payments from being a point of friction the process, Karhoo has opted for Conferma’s travel payment solution.

Combining technology to reduce the headaches of payment at the end of travel, as well as making it easier to do so is proving to be a winning formula in the travel world, according to the company’s press release.