Conferma Pay partners with Inlogik

Inlogik’s ExpenseMe/ProMaster Expense Management System has been integrated with Conferma Pay’s virtual card solution, both companies’ objective being to automate the expense process, aiming to increase employee satisfaction, reduce intentional and accidental fraud, and improve compliance.



The virtual cards allow to capture and categorise line item accommodation folio data with goods and services tax (GST) extracted, enabling organisations to claim the GST by having easy access to the invoice detail. According to Conferma Pay’s officials, travel represents an essential part of conducting business, and with their expertise in the hotel and travel industries, the new system offers businesses better visibility and reduced time.



The solution is based on Conferma’s snap+ service, which collects invoices and identifies relevant data, dividing the total cost of stay, including the room rate and extras. The information is then transferred to Inlogik to automatically create the expense entries by applying their financial coding across the data, which provides the gross, net, and tax amounts associated with each line item.





In the travel industry, Conferma Pay connects issuers with approximately 700 travel management companies, global distribution systems, and 100 online booking tools. Being integrated with all major card schemes, it serves 50 banking partners, who have issued Conferma Pay-generated virtual cards in 96 currencies.Recently, Visa extended its collaboration with the company to expand Visa Commercial Pay, a comprehensive suite of B2B payment solutions that aims to improve cash flow for businesses and minimise manual processes.Back in March 2023, Conferma Pay partnered with Boost Payment Solutions to accelerate the uptake of virtual cards for B2B payments. Both companies want to develop a virtual payment solution that replaces legacy systems with a secure, digitised, and automated ecosystem capable of managing high-volume virtual payments.

Inlogik provides end-to-end card and expense management solutions for organisations globally. Its product, ExpenseMe/ProMaster, offers corporate expense administration through a configurable, scalable system that meets both simple and complex requirements, and flexibility to integrate business policies. The integration capabilities enable data to be synchronised directly with companies’ finance, HR, and payroll systems.