The partnership seeks to enable businesses to optimise their payments processes and facilitate cash flow management by issuing virtual cards. This solution is extended by leveraging Conferma Pay’s virtual card ecosystem and ConnexPay’s virtual card issuing engine and real-time funding processes, which create an all-in-one payments experience.

According to the official press release, the newly introduced solution is addressed to businesses with high traffic of both incoming and outgoing payments that are dealing with cash-flow issues.

Following the partnership, businesses can leverage ConnexPay’s platform to gain access to incoming customer payments, which they can use to fund ConnexPay virtual cards through the Conferma Pay platform and make payments to their suppliers. The new offering eliminates the time spent on prefunding requirements, settlements, and fund clearance.

Furthermore, as outlined in the official statement, ConnexPay’s Intelligent Purchases Routing technology automatically issues a card that will provide the maximum rebate, which is anticipated to enable businesses to improve their cash flow.

The solution additionally includes an integrated fraud prevention and analytics suite, which provides businesses with control and an overview of their finances.





Conferma Pay and ConnexPay’s strategies and past developments

Conferma Pay is a virtual payments technology provider offering solutions focused on virtualised business payments. In the travel industry, the company connects issuers to over 700 travel management companies, major global distribution systems, and more than 100 online booking tools. The virtual payments technology provider is fully integrated with all major card schemes and serves over 50 banking partners issuing Conferma Pay-generated virtual cards in close to 100 currencies.

In late 2023, it was announced that Visa and Conferma Pay extended their collaboration to expand Visa Commercial Pay, a B2B payment solutions suite. Also in 2023, the company partnered with Inlogik and Boost Payment Solutions.

ConnexPay is a paytech that provides a unified platform for accepting and issuing virtual payments, with a single contract and reconciliation. Its offerings are aimed at the travel and tourism space, but they have applications across a larger spectrum of corporate payment use cases, encompassing insurance and warranty claims, loyalty and rewards payouts, and media and advertising buys.