Conferma partners Pliant to offer virtual cards

Through this collaboration, virtual cards issued by Conferma will be accessible via Pliant’s application, enhancing the availability of virtual card options for travel management companies and online travel agents across Europe. This integration aims to facilitate seamless connections and payments for corporate customers.

Pliant, established in 2020, offers app and API-based solutions designed to enable companies to issue physical and virtual credit cards, manage expenses, and integrate seamlessly with their financial operations. Their platform, Pliant Earth, supports corporate sustainability initiatives by automatically tracking CO2 emissions related to travel payments and facilitating offsetting efforts.

The partnership with Conferma further solidifies Pliant's position within Conferma’s global issuing network, which provides extensive virtual card issuer options to online travel agents worldwide. Conferma’s ecosystem includes integration with major card networks, over 150 connected booking platforms, and more than 80 card issuers, enhancing business flexibility and choice in payment solutions.





Representatives of Conferma emphasized the partnership’s alignment with evolving demands in travel payments, underscoring the importance of flexibility and choice for users. Meanwhile, Pliant representatives highlighted the partnership's potential to enhance payment capabilities within the travel industry, driven by innovative technological solutions.





About the companies

Founded in 2005 and subsequently acquired by Sabre in 2022 with additional investment from Mastercard, Conferma is recognized for simplifying global payments through advanced technology solutions. The company facilitates connections between issuers, travel management companies, online booking platforms, and card issuers, serving over 50 banking partners globally.

Pliant, since its inception, has focused on redefining corporate credit card solutions to support business growth through efficient payment processes and integrated financial management.