Conferma launches new solution Conferma Connect

Conferma Connect is the first PCI compliant way to send virtual card details to suppliers without the need for a fax machine.

Conferma Connect is certified as a PCI DSS compliant process and has been approved by a number of Conferma’s banking partners, including Barclaycard and American Express. In addition to increased security, the system will also bring costs of virtual card acceptance down for issuers and suppliers. The cost of ensuring secure payment for a hotel stay using Conferma Connect technology offers a reduction of 60% since it eliminates both the fax transmittal and receiving costs.

Until now, the only PCI compliant way to transmit virtual card details has been via fax. Although this has remained the most secure method of payment technology, continuing to rely on fax transmission, while business progresses onto more contemporary technology, has proven challenging to business efficiency and budgets.

Although some suppliers have been unclear about how to take a payment using virtual card details, Conferma Connect will provide suppliers with an instruction of how to charge the virtual card. Conferma Connect has been designed to identify the most economic and effective method of communicating with each individual supplier to guarantee successful delivery of virtual card details without the need for the supplier to buy or download additional hardware or software.