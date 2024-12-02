Conferma, Concur to provide virtual card solution

The partnership aims to integrate the fintech’s virtual payment solution into the Concur Travel and Expense platform to process existing workflows while providing control around all aspects of travel purchasing. Travel managers are now able to control travel policy and streamline budgeting, accounting and reconciliation. Additionally, when booking, business travellers will be enabled to pay using a virtual card integrated at the point of sale.

Virtual cards can grant travellers a flexible travel experience while providing travel program administrators and financial controllers a tool that aims to increase security, fraud protection, and spend reconciliation.

The solution will be available across the global Concur platform and the fintech’s worldwide network of banking partners.