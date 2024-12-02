Conduent signs payments partnership with PayPal

Using Conduents ExpertPay platform, users can make payments to child support agencies in all 50 states via their PayPal accounts. The accounts are linked to ExpertPay, which quickly distributes the funds to the agencies, eliminating the need for credit card or bank information for the transaction.

ExpertPay provides an alternative to traditional, manual methods of making and managing payments. It ensures compliance with state-level remittance requirements and can be used to for making multiple payments at one time, including to different states. Currently, the platform is used by more than 275,000 employers, payroll processors, and non-custodial parents.

Conduent currently processes more than one-third of the US’s child support payments.