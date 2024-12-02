Conduent offers mobile payment app for US public transit agencies

Operators install near field communication (NFC) tags provided by Conduent on their transport network, including trains, buses and trams. Riders download the app onto their NFC-enabled Android smartphone and register with Conduent Seamless to activate their account. The app will also be available for use with Bluetooth-enabled Apple iPhones soon.

To travel, riders tap their smartphone on any Conduent Seamless NFC tag. During the tap the tag creates and stores an encrypted transaction and relays it to the smartphone. Billing is processed automatically at the end of the month, based on the number of trips completed on the various transport providers.

Conduent is a provider of public transportation and mobility solutions, which offer automated, analytics-based, personalized services for government agencies and their constituents.