Conduent, BNY Mellon launch Digital Integrated Payments Hub

Having integrated BNY Mellon’s infrastructure payment capabilities, Conduent’s Digital Integrated Payments Hub expedites refunds, rebates, and overpayment remediations in a matter of minutes, while simultaneously offering the possibility of tracking transactions in a convenient and transparent manner.

Having a simple API, the Digital Integrated Payments Hub connects clients seamlessly through a single connection that enables payment instructions sending or data accessing for quick and secure reconcilement of payment. The hub builds on Conduent’s current payment solutions offering, which includes Automated Clearing House (ACH) transfers, pre-funded debit cards and PayPal. Furthermore, the capabilities integrate with other Conduent services of the likes of its customer experience platforms and customer care associates, who are oftentimes responsible for supporting and processing refunds, rebates, and payment requests on behalf of citizens and business customers.

The business process outsourcing provider offers a centralised platform that consolidates different payment processes and systems, including recent solutions such as Real Time Payments from The Clearing House and Zelle, looking to reduce the cost of paper checks and to create an enhanced customer experience. Company officials have stated that consumers prefer the convenience, immediacy, and security associated with established digital payment services, and having this in mind, by collaborating with BNY Mellon as their payments’ infrastructure provider, Conduent can now offer clients in the Government, Commercial and Transportation segments payment options that reduce costs, mitigate fraud, and provide timely benefits. Furthermore, the Digital Integrated Payments Hub is a natural, technical integrator to the company’s existing suite of services.

With BNY Mellon working towards the transformation of the global payment system, company representatives have stated in the press release that they are offering the means necessary for businesses to expand consumer access to a wide range of both popular and proven payment technologies.











Digital Integrated Payments Hub use cases

Some of the potential use cases for the Digital Integrated Payments Hub, as detailed in the company’s announcement, are:

Transportation authorities can add RTP Request for Pay as an option for motorists to process tolling, parking, and transit fees in a safe and efficient manner.

Organisations can use Zelle to send funds to consumers for over-the-counter medicine or merchandise, as opposed to issuing a rebate or refunds check that is costly to execute and manage and can therefore avoid sensitive account data collection.

Government agencies are enabled the authentication of account ownership and account status as a fraud mitigation tool, thus being able to expedite the validation process prior to providing benefits to those who need them.

And the accounts payables system of companies and government agencies can go almost paperless by using digital payments to pay vendors through their account payable systems.

Furthermore, digital payments are also believed to provide companies, agencies, and consumers with the opportunity to reduce their environmental footprint as, according to BNY Mellon estimates, paper from 2.3 billion checks and discarded envelopes total to nearly 455,000 trees on a yearly basis.