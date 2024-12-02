Conductor selects TAS Group to help issuing customers tackle fraud

The SaaS solution, to be hosted by TAS Group at its data centre, will go live in October 2018, just in time for Mastercard’s 3D Secure (3DS) rollout deadline. In a move to reduce online fraud in Latin America and ensure safer online payments, MasterCard is enforcing its 3DS program in Brazil from October 2018 by introducing higher transaction fees for issuers and acquirers who fail to comply.

The solution (part of TAS Group’s Cashless 3.0 Suite), manages cardholder authentication during online transactions via its Access Control Server and allows a seamless transition to the new 3DS 2.0 protocol. This new EMV protocol reflects not only current but also future market requirements, supporting app-based authentication and integration with digital wallets, as well as traditional browser-based ecommerce transactions. In line with the PSD2 requirement for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), customers can choose from the latest biometric authentication methods.

TAS Group considers Brazil an important market and has been operating 3DS for Banco Daycoval and Banco Original there for the last three years. As digital commerce in Latin America continues to grow across the various channels, businesses with optimised fraud management strategies will be able to take advantage of these growing opportunities while mitigating fraud risk.