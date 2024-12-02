Concerto rolls out its card issuing and loyalty platform

The Concerto platform is purpose-built and designed to support the creation and management of co-branded credit card programmes. It launched with a number of initial partners, including the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles, and Cincinnati Reds professional baseball teams.

To support the growth of the platform, Concerto also announced that it has raised USD 21 million in early-stage, strategic funding. Matrix Partners led the round, with PayPal Ventures and GoldenTree Asset Management also participating. Additionally, GoldenTree has formed a joint venture with Concerto that will fund a minimum of USD 2 billion in credit card receivables.

The company architected a platform that combines card issuing technologies and advanced analytics to construct and deliver credit card programmes. Its cloud-based platform and API-centric approach also dramatically accelerates the development and deployment of large, customized partner programmes.

Cardholders will also benefit from periodic contests and surprises that engage them. Because of Concerto’s digital features, customers can apply for a sports team-issued Mastercard, receive an instant approval and begin using their new account immediately.