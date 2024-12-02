ConCardis teams up with Yapital

Under the terms of the deal, retailers using ConCardis to process their transactions can integrate Yapital into their available payment methods. In doing so, they’ll provide their customers a payment option, which can be completed using a smartphone.

ConCardis provides its services to around 400,000 outlets, including retailers in Germany, the Benelux countries and a number of other European countries.

In recent news, Yapital has entered an agreement with Worldline, Atos subsidiary in e-payment services.