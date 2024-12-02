Concardis rolls out new payment platform

This saves merchants time and effort. And the consumer benefits from shorter delivery times with the same payment convenience they’re accustomed to,’ according to Concardis. The new platform marks the first time that the various rules of the individual payment methods have been brought together into a single and uniform structure. They are made available to merchants and developers via a RESTful API, which reduces complexity and simplifies the interfaces with downstream service providers, claims the company.

For payments in e- and m-commerce, Concardis relies on a technological concept which enables new solutions: in addition to real-time review, the new solution also offers cutting-edge mobile payment functions for online sales. Newly developed interface software ensures seamless in-app payment through the integration of all common payment methods in mobile applications. And the entire e-commerce platform was optimised with regard to mobile end devices, which allows merchants to manage their payments using their smartphone or tablet – at any time.

The payment service provider plans to have short intervals between update releases for the new Payengine. The platform is expected to be connected to the company’s own POS network by 2018, which would enable stationary integration of POS operations. From this point, users of the e-commerce platform enter the world of omnichannel sales. Concardis Payengine already brings e- and m-commerce together into one invoicing channel.