ConCardis launches OptiPay m-payment solution

The solution is also targeted to mobile business people – such as sales agents, marketers, taxi drivers or mechanics – who can take credit or debit card payments using their smartphone and a small chip and pin device wherever they are.

ConCardis OptiPay consists of a mobile card reader with a PIN pad and display that is connected to the merchant’s smartphone via Bluetooth. The mobile card reader also contains the necessary app for iOS or Android operating systems. The solution is powered by Germany-based mobile payment platform payworks.

ConCardis will be providing this mobile payment solution to selected pilot customers at first.

In April 2014, ConCardis added Yapital, a European cross-channel payment system operator, to its portfolio.