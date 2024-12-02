Concardis launches new solution for SMEs

The new all-round solution aims to streamline payments for merchants and service providers from start to finish: card terminal, card acceptance, and digital tools are all part of the package.

The Concardis SmartPay platform is a solution for in-store payments displaying all transactions digitally for the merchant. This allows merchants to keep an eye on transactions and cardholder activity, and also to receive support from customer service with a single click.

The SmartPay portal, which is available as both a desktop and an app version, can be used to view individual reports, track sales in real time, or directly evaluate transactions and payouts. The overview of incoming payments from all channels is fully automated, and it also provides insights into customer structure, purchasing behaviour, and payment preferences.