Concardis, IAV to announce Automotive Marketplace in Las Vegas

Visitors to the CES can experience the Automotive Marketplace first-hand in a demo car at the joint stand of Concardis and IAV. The system compares shopping lists saved online with shops and merchants in the vicinity and along the route – and the driver is informed if anything matches up.

The driver can also add spur-of-the-moment items using the voice-controlled system. The route is then automatically adjusted to head towards the nearest merchant. With the integrated payment function, the driver can make the purchase transaction even before arriving at the shop. Pickup and waiting times are minimised.

While IAV has the technical knowledge of automotive architecture and maintains the right relationships with the industry, Concardis brings with it the contacts with merchants into the partnership and provides the payment solution.

In the next step, IAV and Concardis will have talks with potential partners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and merchants. Over the coming months, work on the live pilot project will also be continued with selected premium partners.