Concardis expands its multichannel platform with new shop plug-ins

With 15 currencies and all major national and international payment options, the new Payengine offers retailers in German-speaking Europe a complete solution for e- and m-commerce.

Since its launch in September 2016, the new Payengine has now been expanded by more than 20 attractive services and functions.

More than 5,000 retailers rely on the new Payengine. One of the most popular Payengine features is Paylink, a payment link that leads to an individual online payment page and that can be sent via email, text message, WhatsApp or social media channels.

For retailers, the great advantage of Payengine lies in the innovative concept of the platform: Payengine brings together the various business processes of the individual payment methods that can be used online into one uniform.

Transactions in e- and m-commerce and those conducted via Paylink all run through one channel. This enables retailers to keep track of their payments in real time and to follow the progress of all payments through to final settlement. The refund transfers can also be managed conveniently using Payengine.