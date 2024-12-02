Concardis creates interface to the Infor Hospitality Management Solution

Through the connection with Infor Hospitality, the Germany-based PSP further consolidates its position as one of the preferred payment partners for the hotel industry. As a pilot customer, The Rilano Hotel München has successfully tested the new CPG-interface to Starlight PMS from Infor.

With Payment Gateway, hotel operators receive from Concardis a software-controlled EMV card reader, which can be connected to the hotel management system from Infor (HMS or Starlight PMS) in the customer’s network. In doing so, all reservations and transactions flow together; the solutions interlock.

Moreover, with regard to data protection, Concardis now works with tokenization as standard for Payment Gateway. All payment data are compiled and processed by Concardis, thus the hotel operator never comes into direct contact with the data, eliminating the need to go through the PCI DSS data protection certification processes.

In addition to national payment options, Concardis offers all prevalent international credit card brands for international guests – with currency conversion upon request as well as a multilingual user interface. Acceptance of Alipay has been recently fully integrated as well.