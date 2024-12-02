Concardis becomes merchant concentrator for paydirekt

Concardis has concluded the contracts with participating banks and savings banks and so it can offer online merchants a way to connect to the ecommerce payment system of the German banking system. Merchants who wish to offer paydirekt as a payment method can negotiate terms centrally with Concardis and conclude a single contract.

The paydirekt payment process runs via the customer`s own current account, and the seller is assured that sufficient coverage for the transaction exists and that they will receive the funds. The system is subject to the entire security architecture of the German banking industry, German data security regulations and German bank secrecy.