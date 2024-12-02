Concardis becomes a certified partner of Trusted Shops

In addition to online shops, Trusted Shops regularly audits ecommerce service providers for security and user-friendliness and rewards partners that meet its high standards.

With the Payengine, Concardis has developed a solution for ecommerce that aims to streamline the everyday business for online merchants, who can use the back-end to verify incoming payments at any time on all devices in real time. The Paylink and One Page Shop, additional features of the Payengine, are an individual payment page that enables merchants to accept online payments or sell products without having their own website or online shop.

Concardis and Trusted Shops intend to work together closely in future. As per the agreement, the ecommerce products from Concardis will be audited once a year and the certification updated.