Concardis appoints Christian Drixler head of corporate communications

He will be responsible for internal and external corporate communications and report directly to Marcus W. Mosen, CEO of Concardis.

Before coming to Concardis, Drixler was a senior consultant at Hering Schuppener Consulting, based in Frankfurt am Main. He completed his studies in literature and communications sciences at Augsburg University and the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada.

‘I am looking forward to the communicative challenges Concardis will present in a very dynamic environment,’ said Drixler. ‘In times of transformation in particular, corporate communications play an important strategic role. Now we have to expand this role in order to support Concardis’ national and international course of growth in the best possible manner.’