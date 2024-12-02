Concardis achieves Oracle validated integration

The Concardis Payment Gateway meets security requirements as it not only encrypts transaction data but also supports tokenization. In addition, the new solution supports automated reservation cancellation in case of card change or cash payment upon check-out.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a set of requirements that are based on the customers’ needs.

Gateway is an industry-specific hotel solution that provides the terminal with software, managing payment processing and simplifying the follow-up processes at the front desk. Comprehensive analysis options and special functions, such as reservation cancellation, make the solution attractive for hotels and hotel chains. The product is live in 14 European countries and available throughout Europe.