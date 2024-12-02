Comvivas mobiquity Money reaches 100 mln users

Moreover, the product processes 3.6 billion mobile money transactions, valuing over USD 60 billion annually.

The company claims that mobiquity Money enables a host of mobile money services that has transformed millions of lives across the globe by changing the way money is used, saved and distributed. For example, the facility to transfer and store money digitally on the mobile phone is very handy during emergencies. In Mali, it has helped in the socio-economic empowerment of women by bundling pre-natal care with savings and insurance. In Tanzania, it is allowing non-smartphone users to tap and pay at merchants using NFC card linked to their mobile money account.

In famine and drought hit areas of Africa, it is streamlining financial aid to the needy by streamlining donations. Similarly, mobiquity Money, in Zimbabwe, is powering remittance services, making it easier for the diaspora to send money to their families.