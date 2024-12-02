Comviva accelerates mobile payments usage in India

The solution will allow the issuing banks and third party digital wallet providers to launch contactless mobile payment service on their existing digital wallets and mobile banking apps through integrations with Comviva’s SDK. At the same time, the solution will help in launching standalone contactless payment services.

mobiquity Wallet Tap and Pay leverages Host Card Emulation (HCE) and tokenization. HCE enables the customer to have a digital version of credit or debit card in mobile phone and use it at eligible POS machines. Tokenization ensures that the card details are hidden while the transaction is being processed.

The solution is a multi-TSP (Token Service Provider), certified for usage with Visa’s VTS and Mastercard’s MDES solutions, and provides support for any other TSP, using a single proprietary SDK, across devices including wearable devices. The company is also in the process of providing support for other schemes like RuPay and American Express, to increase acceptability of the solution across more issuers and regions.

In addition, the solution is looking to support further use cases like in-app payments, consumer and merchant initiated QR payments.