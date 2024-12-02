



Initially, Wero was integrated into the Computop Paygate payment platform back in November 2024, with retailers and service providers now being able to organise their operations for the employment of the new payment method.











Before this announcement, Computop and Wero partnered in June 2024 to provide cross-border payment methods to the latter’s customers and merchants. Wero was made available to Computop clients from the moment it launched ecommerce payments, expected to take place during mid-2025. Additionally, Computop intended to integrate payment methods based on real-time credit transfers in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Supporting the mobility sector through optimised payments

As detailed by Computop, payment processing is set to start after the first Wero acquirers are prepared to go live, with the operating company EPI projecting the B2C business to start during the middle of 2025.

As part of their collaboration, Wero is set to complement the existing Pay to Drive offering, which includes payment methods for smartphones, including Apple Pay with girocard, Google Pay, and the Click to Pay credit card option. Also, the solution incorporates typical payment methods from online retail and local methods such as Swish in Sweden, Twint in Switzerland, and Blik in Poland.





