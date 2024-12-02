Computop upgrades its payment platform with fraud prevention and more

Computop Paygate delivers over 250 payment methods, more than 50 acquirer connections, provides protection against fraud and supports many other payment transaction services.

Version 7.0 introduces multiple new features, which include fraud prevention, data analysis, POS, GDRP (it includes an API that allows merchants to automatically delete customer-related data when a customer requests it) and new payment methods.

Computop Paygate Version 7.0 is generally available from 25th October 2018. Connected customers have been automatically activated. The new version is fully downward compatible, therefore there is no need for adaptation for merchants and banks.

Computop is a payment service provider that enables international retailers, gaming and gambling companies, travel companies and every other company in between to streamline their multichannel payment processes. To find out more about Computop and their services, visit our dedicated online payments company database.