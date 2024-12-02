Computop supports Joules expansion of international sales

In addition to processing all card payments globally, the partnership will also expand the payment options open to Joules’ customers within Germany.

This will enable German customers to have access to a number of local options like Electronic Direct Debit, Open Invoice, Automated Bank to Bank Transfers via giropay, German-based internet banking payment system and PayPal.

Market Research firm Forsa has released a survey which indicates that, whilst credit cards are already the predominant payment choice in the UK, there is a strong local preference among German consumers for direct debits and invoices.

As part of the hybris Extend Programme, Computop has developed an integral and certified plug-in for the hybris eCommerce platform, hybris Commerce Suite. This tool set allows Computop to develop different platforms for different markets. The service will also provide a fraud prevention module, which verifies the IP address of the computer against the origin of the credit card. Computop will identify if the internet connection is via satellite or through an anonymous proxy server in order to warn Joules or decline high risk transactions.

Computop provides ecommerce, MOTO, Point of Sale (PoS) and mobile solutions globally. The company, founded in 1997, is headquartered in Bamberg, Germany with local teams also within China, the UK and the US.

