Computop selected by MedicAnimal to process ecommerce payments

The Computop Paygate 6.0 platform will underpin the payments for its business in Europe, supporting payments in the UK, France, Germany, The Netherlands and Spain. In addition to this MedicAnimal required a payment provider which could handle a variety of payments, including cards, PayPal, differing types of bank transfers and eWallets.

MedicAnimal.com is an online retailer of pet supplies, including food, supplements, medicines and accessories with a particular focus on veterinary diets, prescription and non-prescription medicines.

Computop is a global payment service provider that provides ecommerce, Point of Sale (PoS), m-commerce and Mail Order and Telephone Order (MOTO) payments globally. Computop processes transactions totaling USD 9+ billion per year, for over 2800 large international merchants within industries such as retail, travel and gaming.

For more information about Computop, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.