Computop selected by AmEx to support the SafeKey payment solution

The partnership between Computop and American Express SafeKey will enable merchants and retailers to expand their fraud prevention solutions. In addition to this, when a shopper chooses to pay with the American Express SafeKey, in the event of a dispute, merchants are not at risk of a chargeback.

For every online payment transaction, the shopper receives a password, after which the authentication window is displayed. The password is provided to the shopper via SMS or email and is only valid once. After the password is approved the payment is processed.

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Computop is a global payment service provider that provides ecommerce, Point of Sale (PoS), m-commerce and Mail Order and Telephone Order (MOTO) payments globally. Computop processes transactions totaling USD 9+ billion per year, for over 2800 large international merchants within industries such as retail, travel and gaming.

