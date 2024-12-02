Computop rolls out Microsoft-certified payment solution

The solution allows companies to connect their Dynamics NAV system directly to Computop Paygate, the international payments platform.

Many medium-sized businesses currently use Microsoft’s Dynamics NAV software to manage their manufacturing, logistics and administration processes. The basic software is augmented with industry-specific solutions, but, in the past, creating an integrated gateway to a payment service provider often required complex bespoke solutions. The new module provides a solution that establishes a direct connection from Microsoft Dynamics NAV to the main payment methods and acquirer banks through Computop Paygate.

