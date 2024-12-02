Computop receives approval as girocard network operator

Due to this certification, merchants and commercial network operators can also use Computop’s omnichannel platform Paygate for girocard payments at the POS. The girocard network operation developed internally by Computop combines the established POS payment method with over 350 payment methods from all over the world.

The target group for the new offer are commercial network operators who are looking for modern technical network operation for their terminal fleet, as well as retail companies who want to equip themselves with card terminals. Alternatively, partners can connect to Computop Paygate with their own terminal solution and use the girocard functionality. All payment transactions can be evaluated in real time. Moreover, Computop Accounting enables the daily girocard transactions to be merged into one booking item.

