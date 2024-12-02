Computop, POSDATA partner for POS terminals support

The P2PE POS terminals are meant to protect retailers and consumers from data theft, as credit card data is heavily encrypted. Their goal is also meant to enable retailers to reduce their PCI certification efforts.

POSDATA is a distributor for payment technologies, which offers deployment related services, including key injection. On the other hand, Computop offers Computop Paygate, a PCI-certified omnichannel payment platform that provides merchants with secure payment solutions and fraud prevention. Through this partnership, the companies will provide US retailers with deployment, implementation, and ongoing first line support of their terminal landscape, and a managed offering for their in-store payments.

