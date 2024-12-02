Computop POS terminals compatible with treibauf Pepper interface

As a result, Computop card readers can now be accessed via this interface by almost 100 common POS systems. Pepper acts as a translator between the POS system protocol and individual enhancements of the OPI-DE standard, the language of card terminals.

The connection of the card readers via the Computop terminal server enables retailers to reduce their maintenance costs as remote maintenance of the devices can be carried out without on-site service.

treibauf develops software for merchants to process and administer their cashless payments (EFT). Computop offers its customers around the world local omnichannel solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention. The company has its head office in Germany and locations in China, England and the US, and has been servicing large international companies in the service, retail, mobility, gaming and travel industries for more than 20 years.