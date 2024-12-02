Computop Paygate 6.0 extends support for international, domestic payments

The newly launched version features a series of functionalities that enable merchants to conduct business both domestically and internationally and is also SEPA enabled in preparation for the pan-European payment harmonization initiative due to go live in February and August 2014.

The release of Computop Paygate 6.0 extends yet further the choice of international and domestic alternative payment and processing methods available to support consumer preferences, including:

- Aura, Elo, Hipercard and Boleto Bancario (Brazil)

- Trustly (Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Spain)

- Pay U (Czech Republic, Hungary, India, Latin America, Poland, Romania, Hungary, India, Latin America, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, Ukraine)

- PaybyBill (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Holland, Germany)

- Ipay Wallet (International)

- Vorkasse (Germany)

- PostPay (Germany)

- Barzahlen (Germany)

- Paymorrow (Germany)

- Masterpass (International)

Computop extends its local market presence in a number of key global territories. In Brazil, for example, merchants can now use the Paygate platform to process locally issued Visa, MasterCard, AMEX and Diners Club credit cards alongside domestic payment cards such as Hipercard, Elo and Aura. Additional features now available for the Brazilian market include support for online payments and cash-in solutions such as Boleto Bancário, together with full support for online bank transfers with all major Brazilian banks.

Computop is a global payment service provider that offers compliant e-commerce, Point of Sale (PoS), m-commerce and Mail Order and Telephone Order (MOTO), globally. Computop processes of more than USD 7 billion per year, for over 2000 international merchants within industries such as retail, travel and gaming.

