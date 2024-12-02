Computop partners with Wero





Following this announcement, Wero, the new European payment solution that was developed by the EPI, will be available to Computop clients from the moment it launches ecommerce payment, which is expected to take place in mid-2025. Computop is set to integrate the payment methods which are based on real-time credit transfers (the SEPA Instant Payments) in Q4 2024. While the payments that take place between customers will be available in 2024, online retailers will have the possibility to offer Wero transactions by mid-2025.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Throughout this partnership, the cross-border payment method, which was initially launched in the region of Germany, France, and Belgium, is expected to be available to merchants and businesses for technical connections, through the use of the Computop Paygate payment platform. Wero transactions are set to be carried out by the client in the bank’s own application or in the new Wero wallet, as merchant apps will also be enabled to use Wero payments in the future. This process of payment in desktop ecommerce is set to be triggered by a QR code.

At the same time, Wero will be available to clients of all the banks and financial institutions that are participating in EPI as it is launched to merchants and traders. Alongside savings banks and cooperative banks, these also include BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Postbank, ING, Société Générale, KBC, and Fortis, while Wero is set to be available to around 85% of all bank clients in the three countries.

Businesses will have the possibility to benefit from the new payment methods that will be expanded after the online launch in order to include use in bricks-and-mortar retail and several other features. These will also integrate reservations and refunds so that a scope of solutions similar to that of the debit card can be achieved, with the scan and go also being added. In the future, the company aims to include additional value-added solutions, like the integration of merchant loyalty programs and BNPL.