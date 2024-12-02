Computop partners Credorax to boost cross-border ecommerce

Credorax`s ePower acquiring platform will be integrated into Computop`s Paygate payment platform, enabling Computop`s merchants to process payments made in all major currencies across the globe, all on a single platform. The system will go live at the end of Q2 2016 and it will support Visa and Mastercard transactions globally.

The combination of Credorax and Computop technologies will provide users with a single payment and acquiring platform that offers local BINs for interchange costs and approval rates. It enables processing in all major currencies and provides real time data analysis and a business intelligence (BI) platform that converts unstructured data into information that merchants can use to analyse and grow their businesses. The solution will be supported with business services, tools and a customer care programme.

