Computop launches Pay to Drive for charging stations

This solution allows operators to fulfil card payment requirements and integrate payment processes into their apps. Moreover, Pay to Drive is set to offer a variety of payment options that can be configured according to the operator's needs.





Customised in-app payments and acquirer connections

Through this, Computop enables customised in-app payments with a choice of over 50 acquirer connections, a standardised payment platform, and a range of features including tokenisation that ensures secure card payments. Currently, a series of companies in the automotive and transport sector, including DeLijn / Belgium, BONNsmart, TollCollect, Mercedes Pay, and Compleo, use payment solutions from Computop.

According to the official announcement, Pay to Drive supports popular payment methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Click to Pay with credit card option, and local payment methods like Swish in Sweden, Twint in Switzerland, or Blik in Poland. Moreover, the IM30 vending machine terminal accepts payment methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit card, or local debits.





Another particularity that this solution provides is that the cashback function allows cash payout at petrol station checkouts, and girocard online payment is available for charging station operators in Germany that need a fast and efficient connection. Computop also provides a choice of over 350 payment methods that retailers and service providers can choose from to tailor their payment options per country.

As per an official statement, electromobility is growing rapidly internationally, therefore, the company had to keep up with the market and provide its various local payment methods and background services. Thus, Pay to Drive came as another flexible and applicable industry solution in the company portfolio.





More about Comutop

Computop is a global player with locations in Germany, China, England, and the US, and has been providing services for large international companies in the retail, service, mobility, gaming, and travel industries for over 20 years. The company processes commercial payment transactions with a combined value of USD 36 billion annually in 127 currencies. Moreover, the company offers its payment system to banks and financial service providers as a white-label solution for businesses worldwide.