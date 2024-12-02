Computop launches its new data analysis tool





Following this announcement, the Computop 360 Professional was designed to optimise the manner in which retailers derive deep insights into the payment behaviors of their customers. In addition, the solution monitors transaction data, which allows merchant systems and payment flows to be optimally coordinated.

The new business intelligence tool is browser-based, enabling it to be leveraged by Computop users without a separate software installation. At the same time, the financial institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More insights on the Computop 360 Professional launch

Throughout this launch, the solution incorporates extensive filter functions that allow numerous parameters and transaction attributes that can be analysed. An example is set by the official press release, in which it is detailed how the success rates and share of transactions of payment methods can be evaluated, regional branches or sales channels can be compared, and the performance of various acquires can be analysed. Furthermore, insight into 3-D Secure 2 transactions and the efficient use of SCA exemptions are key factors in increasing the conversion rate of card payments.

The Computop 360 Professional big data analysis also offers preconfigured dashboards that were designed in order to provide information on payment transactions. This process allows detailed comparisons to be made on a daily, monthly, or annual basis. In addition, filter parameters can be set along with Bookmarks that allow retailers to save selections for repeated queries.

Computop also provides fully configurable and customised dashboards, while also including a data export function that allows further processing to be carried out in spreadsheets and integrated for company reporting.



