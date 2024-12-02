Computop launches China Paygate solution

The newly introduced solution is a payment gateway that grants access to an array of payment methods and local acquiring banks in the specific country like Alipay, 99bill, China Union Pay and Yee Pay.

Various payment methods are embedded within a unified interface offering a wide choice of payment options for the consumer that aims at avoiding order abandonment.

China Paygate follows on from the launch of Computop Paygate 6.0 at the beginning of 2014. The current version of the multichannel global payment platform offers additional features and functionality that increase functionality for merchants to conduct business both domestically and internationally. This product extended the choice of international and domestic alternative payment and processing methods available to support consumer preferences across key emerging markets including Brazil, wider Latin America and Russia and Eastern Europe.

China Paygate is based in Shanghai within the borders of the fast domestic Chinese Internet network in order to provide fast local processing, and has been operating in China for almost three years.

Computop is a global payment service provider that offers compliant e-commerce, Point of Sale (PoS), m-commerce and Mail Order and Telephone Order (MOTO), globally. Computop processes of more than USD 7 billion per year, for over 2000 international merchants within industries such as retail, travel and gaming.

