Computop integrates new Amazon Pay interface for express checkout

The new CV2 interface provides simple and seamless integration into the online shop, an optimised user guidance, while promising higher conversion rates.

The latest version of Amazon Pay is available to most merchants in Europe, the US, and Japan and, by integrating this payment method, online shops will benefit from enhanced purchase completion rates, as opposed to the previous version of Amazon Pay.

The new version of the payment method automatically redirects customers to a new payment method selection in case of rejected payments, ensuring they can always proceed to checkout and pay for their goods even when Amazon Pay is not available. Moreover, the entire checkout workflow works within the active browser window, ensuring the payment process can be completed even with restrictive security settings.