Computop integrates its payment gateway into Spryker

Spryker Commerce OS, a commerce technology, already supports payment methods including credit card, PayPal and Paydirekt, as well as SOFORT, iDEAL, easyCredit and SEPA Direct Debit.

The integration of Computop Paygate helps manufacturers, retailers and agencies that are developing digital commerce solutions based on the Spryker Commerce OS integrate international payment options and fraud prevention.

For example, when it comes to credit card payments, retailers now have access to over fifty acquiring connections. These include the direct connection to Discover, which is primarily relevant in the US market.

Retailers who also operate bricks-and-mortar shops can expand their payment systems into true omnichannel solutions using Computop POS terminals. This enables them to process and analyse payments from all channels and markets using a single database.

