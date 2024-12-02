Computop integrates Amazon Payments interface to engage customers

With Amazon Payments, customers worldwide can make an order online without having to complete the registration process on the online store. Customers simply login using their Amazon account during checkout, select a delivery address and payment method stored in their Amazon user account and click the purchase button.

Under the slogan Your page. Your Brand. Your Data, customers pass through the check-out process without leaving either the online shop or the brand environment. During the check-out, only the value of the shopping cart will be forwarded to Amazon. Amazon also offers effective and free protection against fraud and payment defaults.

