Computop inks deal with Limonetik

Computop is already connected with a diverse range of multichannel payment methods, and partnered with global technology and integration providers. Computop has a client network of over 14,000 international merchants and global marketplaces. Computop has partnered with Limonetik to access a variety of local French payment methods such as Cofidis, 1euro.com, Cetelem, Facilipay and Cheque-Vacances (eANCV).

Limonetik delivers upgraded services via its technological online platform. Offering a large selection of payment methods in a ‘processing only’ or ‘full service’ model, Limonetik delivers a strategic range of additional services for PSPs and merchants: management of payment flow, data reconciliation, dispatch - payout, etc. and all of this with no impact on customers IT systems.

